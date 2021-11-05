Jimmy Dell Burton was born on July 23, 1949, to Jessie and Aline Burton.
On Saturday, October 23, 2021, he entered into eternal rest.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Aline Burton; four sisters, Margie McBride, Mary Ann Burton, Annie Mae Manning and Ruby Burton-Harris; two brothers, James Burton and Ervin Burton; and one child, Shandra Burton.
Those left to treasure his memories include, his wife, Henrietta Burton; daughters, Cassandra (Rufus) Lewis of Belview, TX, Cynthia Anderson of Magnolia, and JaQuetta (Carl) Pace of McNeil; sons, Jimmie Burton Jr., Jeremy Burton and Phillip Burton, all of Magnolia; brothers, Odell (Dina) Burton and Felton (Barbara) Burton, both of Houston, and Marcus (Darlene) Burton of Stephens; sisters, Enda Burton of California and Dorothy Alexander of Nevada; grandchildren, Candice Brown, DeAndre Lewis, Rodrique Walker, Kevie Walker, Jamario Burton, Chloe Burton, Ja’nyrie Burton, Jeremiah Burton, Kenya Burton, Ash Lynn Burton, Kaylie Burton, Austin Burton, Ma’ laya Burton, and Kadeja, Romello; great-grandchildren, Ahlani, Cassidy, Massiah, Laceyn, Rakiya, Nyzerria, and Jakevieyanay; and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Graveside services with military honors will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Watts Cemetery in Waldo under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
The Rev. Eric Burton will be the eulogist.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
