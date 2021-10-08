Gregory Dupree Jackson was born on November 21, 1966, to the union of Truman and Ora Jackson in Magnolia.
Greg was the oldest of three children born to this union. As a young man, Gregory briefly served in the Army where he studied pilot and aeronautics training. Years later, after his military service ended, he received certification as a medical assistant.
Greg relocated to Texas and became focused on his love of music. Greg formed the production company Absent Minded Productions (AMP KAMP) which led to a long line of successes in the music industry. While performing as a rapper under the moniker G411 (God’s Information) he was a member of the group RAW. Greg produced underground and commercial Rap, R&B, Hip-Hop, and many other genres of music. He was a self-taught musician who could play by ear. In the early 90s, Greg signed with Rap-A-Lot Records as a producer where he worked with numerous artists. His sound was sought after and recorded by many artists including The Screwed Up Click, Wreckless Clan, Rysque, Point Blank, Mike Jones, Gangsta Nip, and Pimp C to name a few. Among Greg’s many accomplishments and accolades, he was featured in Vibe Magazine’s “Who’s Who of Houston, Texas.” Greg was a very talented and influential artist who has inspired many artists in the industry as well as those in his adoring family.
Greg was a very spiritual person. He was an avid reader of the Word and would often quote scriptures as he loved to share the gospel of Christ. His favorite scripture was 2 Corinthians 5:17 which reads, “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new.” He believed in the power of ministry and that sharing his testimony with others was his calling. He had a way of meeting people where they were and ministering in a way that made people feel comfort and that God’s love was for everyone.
Greg was preceded in death by his loving and praying mother, Ora V. Gilmore-Thomas; his younger brother, Fredrick Jackson; two sons, Zan’Tayleon Hall and Da’Marquin Jackson; and daughter, Sha’Landria Jackson.
He is survived by his daughters, Shamberea Fry of Memphis, Breyona Spillman of Houston, TX, Cymphony Jackson of Dallas, and Lillie Cincier Gaiser of Zeeland, MI; his son, J’Len Richardson of Houston; grandson, King Jace Richardson of Houston; devoted father, Truman Jackson (Debra) of Muskegon, MI; stepfather, Lester Thomas of Muskegon, MI; sisters, Rochelle Donaldson and Tonya Weaver of Southfield, MI; brothers, Derrick Jackson, DeSean Jackson, and Lester Thomas Jr., all of Muskegon, MI; special aunt, Margie Gilmore of Muskegon, MI; bonus sister, Charlan Davis (Coy) of Muskegon, MI; godson, Donwin Jones, Jr. of Muskegon, MI; partner, Donna Sue Talley of Magnolia; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be 2:30-4:30 p.m. Friday at Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Celebration of life services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021, at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia with burial to follow at 23rd Psalms Cemetery in Magnolia, under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
