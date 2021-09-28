Flo Cloud, 84 of TexARKana, formerly of Waldo, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
Flo was born April 28, 1937 in Magnolias to the late Wallice Thomas Britt and Annie Solone (Milligan) Thompson. She was a member of the Magnolia 7th Day Adventist Church and dedicated her life to God, family, and her community. She was recognized as a Citizen of the Year in Waldo. She spent many hours caring for the needs of her neighbors and spent her free time fishing and cooking.
Flo was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl Tannece Cloud Jr.; grandson, Eric Cloud; brother, Ira Thompson; and a sister, Gaye Scott.
She is survived by her children, Danny and Patty Cloud of Chidester, Tommy and Debbie Cloud of Waldo, LeeAnn and David White of Apopka, Florida, Mark Cloud of Glenwood, Rusty and Anita Cloud of Waldo, Jim and Sonya Cloud of Bussey, and Lori and Ben Merritt of Texarkana; a sister, Verda Schell of Monticello; and a host of numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
Viewing and signing of the guest book will be available at Lewis Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday.
Visitation with the family begins at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Shiloh Cemetery in Waldo, with a graveside service to follow at 10 a.m. with Bro. Daniel Hudgens officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
Flo’s sons and sons in law will serve as pallbearers.
Memorials may be made to Camp Yorktown, 361 Camp Yorktown Lane, Mountain Pine, Arkansas 71956-9765.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book or share a memory.