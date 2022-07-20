Traci D. Thompson-Cage, 51, of Grand Prairie, TX passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at her residence.
She was born June 8, 1971 to Wayne Thompson and Darlene Berry-Thompson of McNeil.
Visitation will be held 3-8 p.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home, 6449 University Hills Boulevard, Dallas, Texas 75241.
The triumphant celebration of her life and legacy will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 22, 2022 at Carver Heights Baptist Church located at 2510 E. Ledbetter Drive, Dallas, TX.
Graveside services and Interment will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the St. Matthews Baptist Church Cemetery, Columbia County Road 62, McNeil.