Prentis “Crown” Sanders was the son of the late Armon and Elnora Sanders. He was born on January 14, 1956 in Falcon. He transitioned from his earthly home to his heavenly home on Sunday, June 13, 2021.
Prentis joined New Hope Baptist Church along with his dad and sibling at an early age. Prentis was the sixth of his parents’ 14 children and one of the first set of twins.
Prentis was preceded by his first wife, Billie; both parents, Armon and Elnora; twin brother, Kentis; brother, Norman (Bo) Sanders; and four sisters, Gail Sanders, Emma Sims, Ella Maeweather and Jessie Sanders.
He leaves behind his wife, Lora Ann Sanders of Magnolia; one son, Reginald (Ebony) Williams of Grand Prairie, TX; two daughters, Stephanie (Tracy) Jackson of Buckner and E’Von (Therman) Perry of Rockwall, TX; two brothers, Timothy Sanders of Falcon and Lonnie Sanders of Des Moines, IA; five sisters, Edna (Lee) Adams of Falcon, Tavitha (Benjamin) Wooten of Camden, Rhonda (Franklin) Brooks of Houston, Ida Rena Sanders of Chicago, Donnie (late Charles) Henderson of Des Moines, IA; eight grandchildren, Brandon Stevens, Sharnell Fuller, Tycobia Williams, Reginald Williams, Jr., Terrell Taylor, Kendarius Williams, Kee’Sean Perry and Princis Perry; and four great-grandchildren, Alex Stevens, Zavion Wright, Zaylen Wright and Brysen Paskell. He also leaves behind his Aunt Mollie Jewel (late Fred) Page of Dowagiac, MI, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021 at New Hope Baptist Church in Falcon. Burial with military honors will follow in New Hope Cemetery under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
The Rev. William Haynes will be the eulogist.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask at the service.
