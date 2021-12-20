Tommy Derel Ellis was born on July 7, 1956 to James Ellis and Dorothy Jacobs Savage in Magnolia. He entered into eternal rest on December 15, 2021 at John R. Williamson Hospice House in El Dorado.
Tommy attended Magnolia Public Schools, graduating in the Class of 1974. He was a Magnolia Panthers football player, a sport that he enjoyed throughout his junior high and high school years. After graduating school, he was employed by Fred Stewart and Alumax until he became disabled.
He accepted Christ as his Lord and savior at an early age at the Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend C. C. Shepherd Sr.
He married Laverne Banks Ellis in 1977. To this union two beautiful children were born. She preceded him in death in 1999. He later married Vertis Scott Ellis.
Tommy received a calling to preach the word of God on March 30, 1990. He preached his first sermon on March 30, 1990. He was later ordained into the ministry on October 13, 1991. He loved doing the work of the Lord he continued his calling working tirelessly until his health failed.
He pastored Homes Near Missionary Baptist Church for eight years. In 2003, he founded the Mercy and Grace Missionary Baptist Church where he remained the pastor until 2021. He held the positions of vice president of Congress, and president of Magnolia Ministerial Alliance.
Reverend T. D. Ellis was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Jacobs Savage; his father, James Ellis; his first wife, Laverne Banks Ellis; his maternal grandmother, Julie Wyrick Hawthorne; and his aunt, Bell Jean Sears Carter.
He leaves to cherish his fondest memories his loving and devoted wife, Vertis Scott Ellis; daughters, Jennifer Ellis, Tierra Blanks (Charles), Natasha Stewart (Greg); sons, Reggie Ellis, Anthony Reid, Antonio Harris, Anthony Huntley; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy "Kay" Cooper (Lloyd) and Judy Johnson; one uncle, Franklin Sears, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Mercy and Grace Missionary Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church in Magnolia.
The Rev. Wendell Colen will be the eulogist and Bishop Charles Blanks will be the officiant.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask during visitation and the service.
Services are under the direction of Marks Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.