Marcia Meador Lebo, 88, of Sherwood, formerly of Blytheville, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021, at Hospice Home Care in Little Rock.
She was born April 5 1933, in the Lydesdale community in Columbia County to the late Louis Otto Crumpler and Lorine Elizabeth (Lindsey) Crumpler. She was a former member of Lydesdale United Methodist Church and currently a member of Lakewood United Methodist Church in North Little Rock. She was a member of the DAR and a retired teacher and librarian for the Blytheville Public School District.
Marcia was very kind and always willing to serve in any capacity. She had a very generous jolly spirit and was loved by so many. She was a pillar of faith and started each day in prayer and God’s word.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, D.B. Meador; second husband, Troy Lebo; and a stepdaughter, Karen Cottrell.
Marcia is survived by her sons, Rick Meador and wife Annette of North Little Rock, Dave Meador of Sherwood; brother, Charles Crumpler and wife Cecile of Robinson, TX; sister, Carol Booth and husband Earl of Benton; grandchildren, Lindsey Meador Cobb and husband Josh of Rogers, Daniel Meador of North Little Rock; stepdaughters, Lisa Lebo of Magnolia and Cindy Fiegel of Lewisville; several nieces, nephews, as well as great nieces and nephews. She was so dearly loved by each and everyone. She always kept up with each of them, loving, supporting, praying for, and encouraging them.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, August 30, 2021 at Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Dan Read officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
