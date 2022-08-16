Florence Jean Matlock, 79, of Magnolia passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
Florence was born on April 20, 1943 in Memphis to the late Clifford and Mary “Benette” (Smith) Perdue. She enjoyed working in retail and retired from Walmart after 20 years of service. She was a devoted wife and mother and spent her retirement caring for her husband and enjoying the time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George A. Matlock; and beloved siblings, James W. Perdue, Hazel Watkins and Mary Ann Harris.
She is survived by her loving children, Roger G. Burks and wife Tammy of Magnolia and Shelly Stiles and husband David of Village. She was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
A memorial garden will be established at the family home. The family requests memorial donations of potted plants or perennial flowers to be made in her memory.
The family will notify loved ones and friends of her future memorial service when planned, and they would like to thank you for your prayers and condolences during their time of loss.
Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia, Arkansas.
