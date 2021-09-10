Walter Richard Jr. was born May 7, 1938, to the late Walter Sr. and Ophelia Richard in Lewisville. He departed this life at the age of 83 on September 2, 2021, in Little Rock.
He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Walter was also a pillar in the community who never missed an opportunity to spend time with, or celebrate, family. The highlight of his life was watching his sons play football on Friday nights. Those moments brought him so much joy and happiness.
Walter was a mechanic by profession.
Walter united in holy matrimony with Callie Mae Stringer on October 6, 1961.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Sr., and Ophelia Richard; and two siblings, a rother and sister.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Callie Richard of Lewisville; sons, Roy (Lori) Richard of Elgin, TX, Jerry Parrish of Toledo, OH, and Gary (Shasta) Richard of Lewisville; sister, Helen Stevens of Lewisville; brothers, James (Erma) Richard of Little Rock, Robert Richard, and Martin (Kathy) Richard of Pine Bluff; 17 grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Celebration of life services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, September 10, 2021, at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel, in Magnolia with burial to follow at Crossroads Cemetery in Lewisville under the direction of
R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
The Rev. Martin Richard is the eulogist.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.