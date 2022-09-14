Ann Dean Haynes, 69, of Argyle, TX, formerly of New Iberia, LA, Lufkin, TX, and Albany, TX, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022 at her residence.
Ann was born September 5, 1953, in Andrews, TX to the late Thomas James Dean Sr. and Helen (Richard) Haynes. Ann’s family was in the hotel developing business and she was the general manager for the Best Western in New Iberia, LA.
Ann was preceded in death by her father, H.L. Haynes; mother, Helen (Richard) Haynes; son, Christopher Fish; siblings, Thomas Dean and Sheila Dean; and godson, Joseph McCommas.
She is survived by her son, Wesley (Kristen) Haynes of Argyle, TX; grandsons, Weston Haynes and Leyton Haynes of Argyle; brother, John (Susan) Haynes of Emerson; nephews and nieces, Chad (Judith) Wilson of Arlington, TX; Michael Dean of Fort Worth, TX, Amanda Watson of Emerson, Jessica George of Ruston, LA, Kayla Dean of Bentonville, and Melinda Tigner of Effie, LA; and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, September 16 at Lewis Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, September 17 at Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery with Dr. Eric Goble officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Wesley Haynes, John Haynes, and Chad Wilson.