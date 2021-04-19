Theresa Yvonne Baucum, 56, of Magnolia passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021 at the Wentworth Cottages in Magnolia.
Theresa was born on November 13, 1964 in Baytown, TX. Theresa worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) for a number of years at the Magnolia Manor Nursing Home. She had a love of family and animals and enjoyed spending time with them.
Theresa was preceded in death by her father, Gregory Larry Juarez.
She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Phillip Baucum of Magnolia; mother, Marie (Ramirez) Juarez of Baytown, TX; brother, Larry Juarez and wife Elizabeth of Baytown, TX; brother-in-law, Richard Baucum and wife Susan of New Orleans, LA; nephews and nieces, Brittany Theiler and husband Michael, Bailey Crawford and husband Michael, Carson Juarez, and Carter Juarez of Baytown, TX, Erin Baucum of Metairie, LA; stepnieces Peyton Zickefoose and Sarah Zickefoose of Baytown, TX; and great nieces and a great nephews.
A visitation and viewing with the family will be held 4-8 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia. A memorial service will be held in Baytown at a later date.
The family requests memorial donations be made to the Columbia County Animal Protection Society (CCAPS), P.O. 2003, Magnolia, AR 71754, www.ccapspaws.com .
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book or to share a memory.