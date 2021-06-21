Claudean “Madea” Anderson was born August 6, 1931, to the parentage of Henry Hale Sr. and Annie Hale in Lafayette County, Arkansas.
She was called to eternal rest into the arms of a loving Father on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at her home in Lewisville.
Sister Anderson was baptized at an early age at the Crossroads Baptist Church. She was employed by the Alan White Company in Stamps for 30 years.
She married Frank Anderson Sr. on December 17, 1948, and to this union 11 children were born.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Anderson; three sons, Frank Anderson Jr., Freddie Anderson and Donnie Anderson; and one daughter, JoAnn Robinson.
She leaves those whom she loved and cherished to bid her farewell, six sons, Larry (Judy) Anderson, Johnnie (Mary) Anderson, and Kenneth (Sharon) Anderson, all of Lewisville, Rickey Anderson of TexARKana, and FaDarrin (Megan) Anthony of Pueblo, CO; seven daughters, Dorothy (Claude) Biscoe of Grand Prairie, TX, Shirley Sanders, Carol (Willie) Cheatham, Tisha Williams, Lynette (Andrew) Williams and Charnell Anthony, all of Lewisville, and Shanice Anthony of Magnolia; son-in-law, Daryl Williams of Magnolia; one sister, Sarah Daniels of Lewisville; 27 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren, and 28 great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday at Reed Funeral Home.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Lafayette County School Auditorium in Lewisville. Burial will follow at Crossroads Cemetery in Lewisville under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
The eulogist will be the Rev. H.P. Massey.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and services.
