Debbie Lewis, 66, of Waldo, formerly of McNeil, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022 at her home.
Debbie was born in Magnolia on January 11, 1956 to the late Charles Edgar and Opal Fairlane (Brooks) Scott. She was the former manager of Shell Superstop and a member of the Shiloh Baptist Church. She was an avid gardener and a wonderful homemaker who enjoyed and loved her children and grandchildren.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph Wayne Lewis; brother, Patrick Eugene Scott; and sister-in-law, Connie Scott.
She is survived by her two sons, Charles Adam Lewis and wife Karen of Magnolia and Jerry Wayne Lewis and wife Nancy of Magnolia; two brothers, Edward Glen Scott and wife Debi of Magnolia and Charles Eric Scott of Durant, OK; grandchildren, Austin Scott Lewis, Joseph Allen Lewis, Jacob Walker Lewis and Alexis Mackenzie Lewis of Magnolia; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
A visitation and viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, September 7 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
She will be laid to rest with her husband at the Shiloh Cemetery in Lamartine.
Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.