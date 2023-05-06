Bennie Stricklen, 62, of Lewisville passed away Saturday, May 6, 2013 at Life Touch Hospice House in El Dorado.
Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC of Magnolia.
Updated: May 6, 2023 @ 11:56 pm
