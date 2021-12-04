Jean M. Johnson, 93, of Waldo passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
Funeral arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC of Magnolia.
Updated: December 4, 2021 @ 7:48 pm
