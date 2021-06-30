Myron “BDawg” Colvin was born to Melinda Young Wright and Robert Lee Colvin in Magnolia on August 29, 1988.
On Tuesday, June 22, 2021, he passed away at Magnolia Regional Medical Center from injuries suffered in an automobile accident.
He was raised in the Lumber community and was a member of the Waldo High School Class of 2006. Myron was employed by the Magnolia Country Club intermittently for eight years.
Myron was a fun-loving and kind-hearted light to all who came in contact with him. He enjoyed the game of basketball, and dancing. He also took much pleasure in spending time with his family and friends; and it was not uncommon for him to show up at any occasion outfitted as if he was about to win a best-dressed contest.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Martell Young, Ethelene Colvin and Robert Colvin, Sr.; cousin, who was more like a sister, Kaquana Armstrong; and uncle, Stanley Milner.
Those left to cherish beautiful memories of him are his mother, Melinda Young Wright; father, Robert Lee Colvin; special dad, Anthony Wright; children, Ivy Galloway and Zoey Ellison; siblings, Wendy Colvin, DeVante Colvin, Antarian Wright, Shalesa Wright and Laquinta Colvin; grandmother, Gertha Young; aunts, Sonya Young Armstrong, Pearlene Walker, Patricia Moore, Alissa Colvin, Devane Milner, and Pamela Hamilton; uncles, Anthony Young, Jeffery Colvin and John Armstrong, Sr.; special aunt and uncle, Doris and John Lindsey; special friend, Kadashia Alexander; cousins raised as siblings, Deneisha, John, Quanisha and Kokeisha Armstrong, and Anfernee Young; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Thursday, July 1 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
A graveside celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at Smith Cemetery in Waldo under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending the visitation and service.
