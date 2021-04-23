Dean McKnight, 62, of Las Cruces, NM, formerly of Magnolia, passed away on December 12, 2020 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center in Las Cruces.
He was born on February 10, 1958 in Springhill, LA. He graduated from Magnolia High School and Southern Arkansas University and served in the United States Army. He was a manager for Walmart and taught science and biology for 10 years in New Mexico.
Dean was preceded in death by his father, Ellis McKnight; and his wife of 33 years, Brenda Pless McKnight, who passed away on May 26, 2011.
He is survived by his son, Andrew McKnight of Picayune, MSi; a daughter, Sarah McKnight of Las Cruses, NM; his mother, Grace McKnight; a sister, Rebecca Anne Blount and her husband Dr. James Jeffery “Jeff” Blount III.
A memorial graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Jolley Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
