Sarah Daniels, 87, of Nash, TX passed away early Friday, September 30, 2022 at Hospice of TEXarkana.
Celebration of life services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 7, 2022 at Crossroads Baptist Church in Lewisville.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Thursday, October 6, at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Burial will follow at Crossroads Cemetery in Lewisville under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for yourself and others.
