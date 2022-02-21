Peggie Martin Vansickle, 72, of Magnolia passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022 at her home.
Peggie was born on June 13, 1949 in Rosston to the late J.T. and Pearlie Marie (Hendrix) Martin. She was a wonderful homemaker and while her children were attending Claiborne Academy in Haynesville, LA, she drove the school bus for several years.
She was longtime faithful member of the Ebenezer Methodist Church and a former board member of the Four Communities Volunteer Fire Department.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Billy Charles Vansickle; son, Terry Vansickle; sister, Mary Frances Glisson; and brothers, James Martin and Sidney Martin.
Peggie is survived by her children, Cindy Vansickle of Arlington, TX, Billy Charles “Buddy” Vansickle Jr. of Village, Charlotte Foster and husband Rickey of Magnolia, Richard Brewster and wife Lora of Monroe, LA, Tammy Johnson and husband Tracy of Village, and Paul Brewster and wife Noel of Little Rock; grandchildren, Jeremy Vansickle and wife Heather of TEXarkana, Justin Vansickle of Magnolia, Lacey Stuart and husband Blake of Magnolia, Jamie Burnham and husband Justin of Ruston, LA, Grant Brewster and wife Jamie of Okolona, Laura Fleming and husband Jeff of Magnolia, Ryan Evans of Magnolia, Brittney Driggers and husband Jon of Magnolia, Maddie Brewster of Little Rock, Logan Johnson and wife Cristina of Mobile, AL, Corby Johnson of Magnolia, Brody Johnson of Magnolia, Chelsea Walsh and husband Joshua of Bussey, and Cody Vansickle and wife Alex of Haynesville, LA; 18 great-grandchildren; brother, Dennon Martin of Stamps; special friends, Sandra Wilson of Fordyce and Geneva Moss of El Dorado; and a host of extended family and friends.
A visitation will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia with funeral service to follow at 10 a.m. with Bro. Mike Launius and Bro. Ken Hipp officiating. Burial will be in the Ebenezer Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tracy Johnson, Rickey Foster, Justin Burnham, Jeremy Vansickle, Justin Vansickle and Jon Driggers. Honorary pallbearers will be Ryan Evans, Grant Brewster and Blake Stuart.
Memorial donations may be made to Ebenezer Methodist Church, 560 Columbia Road 441, Stephens, AR 71764 or Life Touch Hospice, 2301 Champagnolle, El Dorado, AR 71730.
