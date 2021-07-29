Ruby Lee Jones was born August 8, 1929 to the union of Odessa and J.V. Hughey in Waldo. She was the youngest of 7 children and the only daughter. She accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age and was a life-long member of St. James AME Church in Waldo.
She was a talented seamstress and worked at Shanhouse for 25 years until it closed, which was the start of her retirement years. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Jones. At the time of his death in September of 1995, they had been married for 42 years.
Ruby Lee Jones departed this life on July 25, 2021 at the blessed age of 91. She was also preceded in death by her parents; six brothers, Amos Hughey, Amostee Hughey, Artee Hughey, Roscoe Hughey, Prentice Hughey and Rudolf Hughey; and one granddaughter, Ebony Curtis.
Remaining to cherish her memory are her children, Clarence “Bo” Jones and Charles Ann Hankton, both of Magnolia; brother-in-law, James Canty of Orlando, FL; sister-in-law, Mildred Nelson of Dallas; three grandchildren, Destiny Taylor (J.T. Taylor) of Celina, TX, Walter Bryant Hankton Jr. (Christin Hankton) of Tulsa, OK, and Patrick Jones of Pensacola, FL; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021 at Marks Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Marks Funeral Home Chapel.
Clergy will be Rev. Allison Howell.
Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask during visitation and the service.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.