Russell Craig Holley, 67, of Magnolia passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the CHI St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock.
Russell was born on May 9, 1955 in San Diego to the late Wiley Walter and Melba Dean (Walker) Holley. He was a longtime faithful member of Central Baptist Church where he served for 47 years in various positions as a Sunday school teacher, usher, worked with children’s and youth groups, and served on several committees.
Russell was a Realtor and an appraiser for his real estate company, Timberland Real Estate. He was an Arkansas Razorbacks Hog fan and an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, and playing golf. Through his love of the outdoors, he loved to travel and became a professional nature photographer, bird watcher, and film developer. He also dabbled in several trades of woodworking, taxidermy, electrical and plumbing.
Russell is survived by his wife of 48 years, Brenda Holley of Magnolia; sons, Chris (Kendra) Holley of Magnolia and Ben Holley of Bentonville; mother of grandchild, Kimberly Holley of Bentonville; grandchildren, Logan Holley, Austin Holley, Rose Holley of Magnolia, and Dean Holley of Bentonville; brothers, Mike (Theresa) Holley and Jeff (Pam) Holley of Sarepta, LA; sister-in-law, Debbie Wood of Sarepta; father-in-law, Bobby Ketchum; nephews, Jeremy (Sarah) Holley and Justin (Molly) Ketchum; nieces, Ashley (Adam) Thomas, Amanda (Cody) Stark, and Jodi (Cody) Page; and a host of extended family and friends.
A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Central Baptist Church in Magnolia with a Celebration of Life Service at 2 p.m. with Dr. Mike Seabaugh and Bro. Steve Ford officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia. Honorary pallbearers will be the ushers of Central Baptist Church.
The family requests memorial donations be made in Russell’s memory to Central Baptist Church, 207 W. Union, Magnolia, AR 71753.
Cremation services provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia, Arkansas.