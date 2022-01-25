Fred T. “Teddy” Caldwell Jr., 87, of Magnolia, formerly of Columbus, AR passed away Monday, January 24, 2022.
Teddy was born November 6, 1934, in Columbus to Fred T. and Beatrice DeLaney Caldwell Sr. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving two tours on Okinawa.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Georgia and Fred Smith, Geraldine and Kurt Walker.
Teddy is survived by two nephews, Brian Smith of McNeil and Craig Smith of Hickory Springs, NC; a niece, Pam Hartsfield of Conway; and many cousins, great nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Columbus Cemetery.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 28, 2022 at Columbus Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Homes of Hope.