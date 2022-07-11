Glenn Hunter Pinnell, 98, of Independence, MO passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Mr. Pinnell was born on September 27, 1923, in Bethany Hospital in Kansas City, KS, the son of Harriet Fern (Brown) Pinnell, born January 8, 1905, in McLouth, KS and Hal (Halley) Hunter Pinnell, born September 17, 1903, in Bates City, MO.
Glenn was a graduate of Marshfield High School, Class of 1938. He held a bachelor of music from Hendrix College in Conway, AR, in 1947, a bachelor of music education from Southern State in Magnolia, AR in 1950 and masters of music education from University of Missouri, Kansas City in 1968.
Glenn enlisted in the United States Army in 1943 and served as a member of the 518th AAA Gun Battalion. During his service, he spent nearly 2 years in the Philippines and was present during the Battle of Luzon. For his service, Tec 5 Pinnell was the recipient of the WWII Victory Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, Asian Pacific Theater Ribbon with one Bronze Service Star, and the Philippine Liberation Ribbon with one Bronze Star.
He was employed by the Kansas City, MO School District from 1961 to 1985 as a vocal music teacher. He also served as the music director of First Presbyterian Church in Independence, MO for over 30 years, retiring in 2005.
Survivors include his children, Britt Ryan Pinnell, Independence, MO, Kerrie Leigh Pinnell Nichols and husband David B. Nichols, Lee’s Summit, MO, Jeff Pinnell and wife Sandy Pinnell, Stephens, AR; one sister, Martha Pieroni of Lake Village, AR; and six grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one child, Trudy Jo Pinnell.
Services will be held at Newcomers Noland Road Chapel, Independence, MO, on Saturday, July 16, 2022 with a visitation at 2 p.m. followed by a service at 3 p.m.