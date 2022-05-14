Christopher C. Gasaway, 65, of Magnolia passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
Chris was born on August 17, 1956 in Fort Worth, TX. He was the director of Technology and chief technology officer for the Grand Prairie, TX Texas Public School System. He had a passion for teaching. He taught classes in the sciences, gifted and talented, and computer science.
Chris’s hobbies were wood crafting, jewelry making and taxidermy. He also, enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lt. Col. Donald Curtis Gasaway; and his wife, Sheryl (Powell) Gasaway.
Chris is survived by his daughters, Sonya Eads and husband Chris of Magnolia, Amie Ghormley and husband Ben of Groesbeck, TX, and Rebecca Meneses and husband Eelhard of Austin, TX; mother, Annella Faye (Robinson) Gasaway: grandchildren, Caleb Eads and Addison Eads of Magnolia, Avery Lowe, Trenten Lowe, Noah Ghormley, and Sarah Ghormley of Groesbeck, Ethan Bracamonte, Martina Wende, Ruby Wende, Rauno Meneses-Halmari, Ruusa Meneses-Halmari of Austin; sister, Lisa Koslan of McKinney, TX; nieces, Katrina and Lindsey; and a host of extended family and friends.
The family is honoring their father’s wishes for cremation services. No public memorial service will be held at this time.
The family is requesting donations be made in his memory to the Emerson High School, Computer Science Program, 212 Grayson St., Emerson, AR 71740.
