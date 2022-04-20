Markeith “Hood” Anderson was born October 23, 1992 to the parentage of Donnie Ray Anderson and Dianne Anderson, in Lafayette County Arkansas. He departed this earthly life and entered into the loving Father’s arms on April 16, 2022 in Stamps.
He was a graduate of Lafayette County High School. He served as a junior usher for St. Paul Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donnie Ray Anderson; two grandmothers, Claudean Anderson, and Freddie Mae Peterson; and one grandfather, Frank Anderson.
He leaves those whom he loved and cherished, his mother, Dianne Anderson; brothers, Tony Anderson of TexARKana and Littrelle Smith of Buckner; the love of his life, Christina Cheatham; sons, Christian and Alex of Lewisville; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 22, at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Lafayette County Auditorium in Lewisville. Burial will follow at Crossroads Cemetery in Lewisville under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Rev. David Walters will be the officiant and eulogist.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
