Evanglean Johnson was born March 20, 1936 to the late Lillie Will and Leroy Walker. She departed this life on Sunday, September 12, 2021.
Evanglean was born and raised in Emerson. She was the third of four children born to the late Henry D. Walker (Mae Lena) and the late Louise Harris.
At an early age, she married the love of her life, the late Oree Johnson Sr., in 1953. Oree and Evanglean enjoyed holy matrimony for 68 years. She was the hard rock of the Johnson family, always supporting her husband, children, and grandchildren with her excellent cooking, heart-to-heart talks, and support to any activities, especially the basketball games.
Evanglean was a dutiful servant in her community. After joining the Pine Hill CME Church as a young woman, she was actively involved and held several offices: church secretary, missionary, stewardess, and choir member. As a community member, she sang for over 25 years as a member of the Emerson Interdenominational Choir (EIC) and was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, participating for many years.
Evanglean took pride in her work. She learned her cooking skills at an early age at a restaurant formerly known as the Chatterbox. She continued to use this God-given talent to service family, friends, and strangers. Evanglean moved onto other work endeavors, specifically, the Ansel Edmont Glove Factory, for approximately 25 years. Upon the conclusion of her employment at the glove factory, she began to nurture kids in the community by babysitting. Through all of these work experiences, she met many new people and made many friends along the way.
She was preceded in death by two of her siblings. We believe mom has made it home to reunite with "her honey" Oree Sr.
She leaves to cherish her memories three children, Elizabeth Ann Polk (Aldridge), Cathy Laverne Shaw (Hent), and Oree Johnson Jr. (Sylvia), all of Emerson; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one sister, Mae Lena Johnson of Camden; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, September 17, 2021 at Marks Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Pine Hill Cemetery in Emerson.
Services are under the direction of Marks Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia. CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.