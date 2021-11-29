Linda Foy Montgomery, 78, of Emerson passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at her home in Emerson.
She was born on June 15, 1943, in Emerson. She was a member of the Emerson United Methodist Church, volunteered at the Emerson Food Pantry, and was a homemaker and caregiver.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Clint Foy and Laura McDonald Kendrick; husband, Robert Edward Montgomery; daughter, Tandy Johnston; and sisters, Shirley Hanson and Elsie Foy Williams.
Linda is survived by her daughter, Lynn Pace and husband Chris of Sarepta, LA; grandchildren, Jamie Johnston of Emerson, Cody Johnston of Walkers Creek, Christa Jones and husband Steven of Bossier City, LA, Taylor Cummings of Sarepta, LA, Shelby Pace of Austin; great-grandchildren, Cruise Johnston of Emerson, Cash Johnston of Walkers Creek, Kason Cummings of Sarepta, Kadi Johnston and Kali Johnston of Rosston, and Kody Leigh Johnston of Walkers Creek.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Emerson Presbyterian Cemetery with Bro. Wayne Tompkins officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to the Emerson Pavilion Project, Emerson Presbyterian Cemetery, or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book or share a memory.