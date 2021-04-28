Janice Marie (Clark) Johnson, 78, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021 in Fort Worth, TX. She was a longtime resident of Magnolia before moving to Benbrook, TX.
Janice was born April 7, 1943 in Hope to Odowell and Myrth (Herring) Clark. She was a devoted Christian. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, watching movies, reading, going shopping and spending time with family. She always loved to give people hugs and get them in return. If someone was hungry, she always made sure they had something to eat. She was a very giving person. She was a good Mom and Mimi. She will be greatly missed until we meet again.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leslie Lee Johnson; son, Clyde "Butch" Davis; stepdaughter, Denise (Johnson) Harvell; step-grandson, Cameron Grubbs; and brothers, Larry Clark, Randall Clark and Andy Clark.
Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer Richardson and husband, Brian of Benbrook, TX; one grandson, Jacob Richardson of Benbrook, TX; three granddaughters, Heather Wallace of Bryan, TX, Ashley Shirley (Michael) of White Settlement, TX and Kasey Diehl (Josh) of Fort Worth, TX; eight great-grandchildren; four sisters, Glenda McMahen (John) of Red Oak, TX, Marilyn Matthews (Dan) of Magnolia, Cindy Williams (Dwayne) of Bryan, TX, Debbie Clark of Stamps; nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery, Magnolia, with Bro. Kenneth Bobo officiating.
Flowers may be sent directly to the graveside service at the Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery, 370-414 Columbia Road 36 Magnolia, Arkansas 71753 or to the family.
The family request any donations please be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Janice's memory.