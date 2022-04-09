Joan Smiley Chiasson, 83, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
Joan was born on November 18, 1938 in Longview, TX. She was a member of the First Baptist Church and the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She enjoyed playing cards with friends and loved her faithful companion, Gracie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther Lee and Grace (Frazier) Smiley; husband, Ernest Joseph Chiasson; twin sister, Jane Gunnels; and stepson, Chris Chiasson.
Joan is survived by her children, Rebecca Pearce (Daniel) of Magnolia, Gene Dumas (Donna) of Greensboro, NC, and Greg Dumas (Mandy) of Elm Springs; stepchildren, Carol Rivas (Daniel) of Flippin, Gloria Ellis (Stephen) of Magnolia, Janet Toffton (John) of Homer, LA, and Bradford Burge (Marie) of Medina, OH; grandchildren, Shawn Triplet (Tina) of Harmony Grove, Wayne Dumas (Casey) of Greensboro, Kristal Powell (Mark) of Raleigh, NC, and Ashley Patterson (Tim) of Decatur, MS; great-grandchildren, Devon Triplet, Zachary Frontone, Mila Patterson, Stephen Orr and Zachary Brinegar; great-great grandchildren, Liam Triplet and Kaylynn Cole; step-grandchildren Brian Ard (Heather) of Magnolia, Wayne Ard of Sarasota, FL, Robert Clemmons (Kim) of Marble Falls, TX, and Courtney Lambert (Greg) of Whispering Pines, NC; eight step-great grandchildren; one step great-great grandchild; brother-in-law, Gaylord Gunnels; one niece; and two nephews.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Lewis Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 12 at the First Baptist Church Chapel with Bro. Roger Dunlap officiating. Burial will follow at the Frazier Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Orr, Devon Triplet, Wayne Dumas, Shawn Triplet, Tim Patterson and Brian Ard.
Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 456, Magnolia, AR 71754 or Frazier Cemetery, 341 Columbia Road 148, Waldo, AR 71770.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book or to share a memory.