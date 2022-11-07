James Dale Curry, 45, of Magnolia passed away Friday morning, November 4, 2022 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
A celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia.
Burial will follow at Old St. Matthew Cemetery in McNeil under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC. Rev. Eric Burton will be the eulogist.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for yourself and others.
