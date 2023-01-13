Christine Garner, 90, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Wentworth Place.
Christine was born on February 2, 1932 in Pine Bluff. She was a nursing assistant for Dr. Tilley in Arkadelphia for many years. She was an avid reader, enjoyed needle point, and loved to exercise with her Silver Sneakers group.
Christine was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lois (Spainhour) Crutchfield; and her husband of 56 years, Gerald Garner.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Loper and husband Roger of Magnolia; son, Gene Garner of Bentonville; grandchildren, Lane and Jessica Loper of Tulsa, OK and their children, Kendall, Luke, Layla, and Karsyn Loper, Lindsey and Brad Roberson of Brister and their children, Aubrey and Weston Roberson; sister, Virginia Watson of Minden, LA; a host of extended family and friends.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, January 15, 2023 at the Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Gary Maskell officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
The family appreciates the staff at Wentworth Place for their compassion and care given to Christine and to her family.
Memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 320 W. Main, Magnolia, AR 71753.