Nancy Anita (Elmore) Cook, 63, of Magnolia passed away Friday, January 27, 2023at her home surrounded by her family.
Nancy was born June 17, 1959 in Magnolia to the late Julious Walter Elmore and Kathleen Faye (Pearce) Elmore. Nancy was a lifelong member of the Philadelphia United Methodist Church where she served as treasurer. She worked as the city clerk and water department manager for the City of McNeil for 18 years. She was also a key organizer of the annual Festival on the Rails in McNeil.
Nancy’s most cherished job was that of a wife, Momma, and a Gran to her babies. She met the love of her life, Phillip Gregory Cook, 45 years ago. They shared 41 years of marriage, and she devoted her life to her husband, children, grandbaby and family.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Julious and Kathleen Elmore; and grandparents, Wordie and Vernenia Elmore and Frank and Kate Pearce.
She is survived her husband, Greg Cook of Magnolia; three children, Lindsey Cook of Magnolia, Josh Cook of Magnolia, and Seth Cook of Little Rock; granddaughter, Hayden Cook; two brothers, William Elmore and Marshall Elmore (Becky); two sisters, Mary Lewis (Curtis) and Katie Neason (Johnny), all of Magnolia; brother-in-law, Mike Cook (Debbie) of Tontitown, AR; sister-in-law, Sandra Beevers (Cary) of Hasty, Arkansas; and mother-in-law, Jean Cook of Rogers; and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation with the family will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Philadelphia United Methodist Church with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Carol Moore and Rev. Wayne Edwards officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
Burial will follow at Philadelphia Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Bruce Kirkpatrick, Scott Clark, Zane McWilliams, Matthew Bane, Bradon McWilliams and Clay Wingfield.
Memorial donations may be made to Philadelphia United Methodist Church, 3061 Columbia Road 15, Magnolia, Arkansas 71753.
