John Paul Cooper, 69, of Magnolia passed away Monday, November 28, 2022 at Wadley Regional Medical Center in TEXarkana.
He was a loving and supporting husband, brother, uncle, and friend.
John worked at May’s Collision Center in Stamps for many years. He enjoyed detailing cars, spending time with family, and watching his favorite football team, the Dallas Cowboys.
John was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and five brothers.
Survivors include his wife, Lily Pearl Cooper; three brothers, J.B. Cooper, Richard Cooper and Gary Cooper; five sisters, Christine Rose, Pearl Mae Cooper, Linda (Johnny) Moore, Eula Fay (Terry) McDaniel and Fannie (Stan) Barhams; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, December 7 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia.
Burial will follow at St. Luke Cemetery, under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for yourself and others.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.
CLICK HERE to see more Obituaries.