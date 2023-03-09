Gloria Katherine (Hill) Sears began her earthly entrance on November 11, 1926 in Magnolia to the late Oree and U. S. Hill. She was welcomed into the arms of the Lord on Friday, March 3, 2023.
Mrs. Gloria accepted Jesus as her Savior at an early age, and she served Him faithfully until her death. She joined Mount Superior Baptist Church at an early age and served until her health failed. She was president of the Mission Board and was also a member of the choir. She retired many years back from the Laundry Department at Meadowbrook Nursing Home. She was known by many in the community as Mama Glory. She had a smile that could light up any room! She raised many children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren until her health failed her.
Mrs. Gloria united in holy matrimony to Venice Sears and to this union 13 children were born.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Venice Sears; her parents, Oree and U.S. Hill; her children, Venice Jr., John, James, Cherry, Jerry Ida Pearl, Ida Lee and Bobbie Sue Sears; her grandson, Gary Don Johnson; granddaughters, Pamela and Shenita; great-granddaughter, LaTasha Anna; great-great grandchildren, Addy, Albert Jr. and Zy’Heir; brothers, Charles, Ronnie Jean, Hebrew and L.T.; and sisters, Parrie Lee and Carrie Lee.
She leaves to cherish memories with her daughters, Winnie Stuckey, Willie Jean “Becky” Sharp and Helen Sears; sons, Terry Sears (Kathy) and Bobby Sears, all of Magnolia; sister, Verna D. Frierson (Charles) of McNeil; sister-in-law, Mary Wilson of South Bend, IN; special great-grandson, Damian Sears; a host of grandchildren, great-grands, great-great grands, nieces, nephews, and other friends and relatives.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Unity Church Magnolia in Magnolia.
Burial will follow at Kings Hill Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Pastor Michael Howell will be the officiant. The Rev. Kenneth Ross will be the eulogist.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for yourself and others.
