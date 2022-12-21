Funeral services for John Truett Jordan, 42, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home Chapel, in Ruston, LA, with Rev. Jeff Hoffman officiating.
Visitation will begin at noon, prior to the funeral service.
Interment will follow at the Simsboro City Cemetery, Simsboro, LA., under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes.
John was born December 20, 1980 in Bossier City, LA. He passed away on Monday, December 20, 2022 in Ruston, LA. John was preceded in death by his grandmother, Marie Sasser; and grandfathers, Bobby Daugherty and Milton Odom.
Survivors are his mother, Terrie Ann Jordan; father, Ricky Jordan; brother, Danny Jordan; two children, Katie Nicole Jordan and Alex Jordan; grandmother, Faye Odom; uncles, Russell Daugherty (Sharon) of Livingston, TX, and Joel Jordan (Lisa) of San Marcos, TX; and a host of family and friends.
John attended Mount Olive School. After school, John pursued a career in the oil field. His favorite time was when he worked as a well site geologist for a large consulting firm. Although John experienced some dark times, as so many young people do these days, he managed to bounce back. His pride and greatest joy, in his life, was his daughter, Katie.
Pallbearers are Timmy Elliott, Tim Nutt, “Chip” Pickett, “Sac” Singleton, Reggie Smith and Steven Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Arcadia, LA.
CLICK HERE to extend online condolences to the family.