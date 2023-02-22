Wayne Moore Newton, 78, of Highland Village, Texas passed away Monday, February 20, 2023 at Sage Oak of Denton from complications associated from Lewy Body Dementia.
Mr. Newton was a founding partner and vice president of Magnolia Lodging LLC.
Wayne was born February 22, 1944 in Little Rock to the late Charlie B. and Opal Moore Newton. He attended the University of Arkansas, majoring in engineering. He served in the United States Air Force, participating in the Hypographics Study conducted by the Aerospace Medical Division. He was also a radio communications specialist for Titan II missile silos while stationed at Little Rock Air Force Base.
After his military service, Wayne was a residential and commercial builder. Later, he focused on hotel development and the construction of over 40 hotels in Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana, specializing in Hilton and Marriott franchise hotels for the last 25 years.
He dearly loved his family, hunting and fishing, anything to do with the University of Arkansas Razorbacks and his special canine friend “Butters.”
Wayne enjoyed people and was a stranger to no one and a good friend to many.
He served on the board of Farmers Bank and Trust, as president of the Homebuilders Association of South Arkansas, and as a two-term president of the Magnolia, Arkansas Chamber of Commerce.
Wayne wed Sarah Elaine Shinn on November 6, 1966 in Magnolia and raised three sons.
Mr. Newton is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sarah Shinn Newton; sons, Matthew Wayne Newton and wife Kim of Highland Village, TX, Anthony Clay Newton of Magnolia, and Jeremy James Newton and wife Janae of Copper Canyon, TX. He was especially loving and proud of his seven grandchildren, John Gresham Newton, Sarah Marie Newton, Catherine Elizabeth Newton, Anna Marie Newton, Luke Moore Newton, Hannah Sue Newton and Ellie Marie Newton.
He is also survived by a brother, Richard Newton of Hot Springs, and sisters Suzann Newton Rusgis of Hickory Creek, TX and Bettye Newton Eshenroder of Indianapolis, as well as a host of extended family and friends who cherished him.
Wayne and Sarah were members of Brookhaven Church of McKinney, TX where he served as a deacon. He was also a former deacon at Central Baptist Church in Magnolia.
His family expresses love and appreciation to the staff of Sage Oak of Denton Memory Care who were so kind and caring to Wayne and his family.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, February 24, 2023 at Central Baptist Church in Magnolia with Bro. Mike Seabaugh officiating.
Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Visitation with the family will take place 6-8 p.m. Thursday, February 23 at Lewis Funeral Home.
If you would like to make a memorial gift, mark “in memory of Wayne Newton” to Texans on Mission, 5351 Catron Drive, Dallas, Texas 75227, and Arkansas Sheriff Youth Ranch, 1400 West 4th St., Little Rock. AR 72201.