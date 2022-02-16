Sis. Helen Crayton was born in Mount Holly to the late Henry Arberry, and Mary Helen Arberry. She departed this life on February 8, 2022 at the Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado.
She attended New High School and graduated.
She united with St. Matthew at an early age, later she devoted and rededicated her life to Christ with New Jerusalem Baptist Church. She was a faithful and willing worker in her church until her health failed. She served in several capacities. She sang in the choir, worked on the usher board, was an assistant Sunday school teacher for class number 5, and she also was a missionary.
Sis. Helen was preceded in death by both her parents; her husband, O.B. Crayton; and one daughter, Lillian Ford.
To the union between Sis. Helen and O.B. Crayton, 10 children were born.
Sis. Helen leaves to cherish her memories six sons, Odell Crayton (Faye), Adell Crayton, Jimmy Crayton, O.B. Crayton (Harriet), Gary Crayton and Brian Ross; three daughters, Odessia Fraizer, Betty Bright, Loretta Crayton; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, February 18, 2022 at Marks Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia.
The Rev. Lonnell Moore will be the clergyman.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at Marks Funeral Home Chapel.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask during visitation and the service.
Services are under the direction of Marks Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia. CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.