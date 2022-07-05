Betty Katherine Waller, 74, of Waldo passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
She was born on June 23, 1948 in Marion, MS to the late Odis Albert and Mayola Faye (Stephens) Stokes.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Margaret Ann Robbins; brothers, Wayne Stokes and Billy Wayne Stokes; and stepsister, Karen Kay Williams.
She is survived by her children, Michael Waller of Houston, Carla Cheshier (Jerry Wayne) of Waldo, and Odis Wesley Waller (Rachael) of Kansas; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Eunice Curbow of Houston; brother, Buddy Stokes (Candy) of Killeen, TX; stepbrothers, Billy Hughes (Deana) of Henderson, TX and Bruce Hughes (Katherine) of Center, TX; a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.