Willie J. Carroll II, also known as "Bobby," was born November 11, 1940 to the late Willie and Susie Pearl Carroll. Mr. Carroll was called to eternal rest on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Arkansas Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in TexARKana.
Willie was born and raised in Lewisville, Lafayette County, Arkansas where he also attended school. Mr. Willie became a member of the church as a young man, at the Atlanta Street Church of Christ under the tutelage of the late N.L. Evans, also his hunting partner and friend. He was also a member of McKamie Road Church of Christ in Stamps.
On February 27, 1960, he married Betty J. Williams, and to this union seven children were born. After her death, he married Carrie Strickland on July 27, 2005 and she remained by his side until he transitioned.
He retired from Red River Army Depot in New Boston, TX. He was a business owner, carpenter, and fisherman. He was a hard worker and instilled this in his children. He loved to laugh and tell jokes. In his leisure time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing dominoes with friends. He liked to listen to the Blues as he sat on the porch daily. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his first wife of 43 years, Betty Jo Carroll; a son, Winfred Carroll; a daughter, Marilyn Carroll-Warren; and a brother, L.D. Carroll.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 17 years, Carrie Carroll of Lewisville; three sons, Ray (Lula) Carroll of Fort Worth, TX, Willie (Emma) Carroll IV of TexARKana, Mark (Yolonda) Carroll of Mesquite, TX; two daughters, Christina Carroll of Fort Worth, TX and Bettina Carroll-Washington of Stamps; four brothers, L.B. Carroll of Magnolia, Curtis (Nan) Carroll of Texarkana, Jimmy Carroll of Nashville and James (Sara) Carroll of Allen, TX; four sisters, Mary Sue Brown of Lewisville, Betty Sue (Al) Jones of Westland, MI, Shirley Williams of Lewisville, Bobbie (Alexander) Lee of Wichita Falls; 20 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Homegoing services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia. Burial will follow at Wise Cemetery in Lewisville under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.