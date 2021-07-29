Mary Ellen (Bell) Haefner, 82, of Flagstaff, AZ passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021 at The Peaks Retirement Community in Flagstaff after a short illness, with her family by her side.
Mary Ellen was born on November 13, 1938 in Lewisburg, VA. She moved to Magnolia in 1967 with her husband Don Haefner, and children, Susan and Chris. While a resident of Magnolia, Mary Ellen taught elementary school in Waldo and McNeil. She earned a master’s in education at SAU and returned to McNeil as the elementary counselor. Mary Ellen and Don retired in 1997 and moved to Quitman to enjoy life on Greer’s Ferry Lake and travel to many places around the world. After Don’s passing in 2011, Mary Ellen moved to Little Rock where she lived until 2018. At that time, she moved to Flagstaff.
As a resident of The Peaks Retirement Community, Mary Ellen enjoyed walking through the neighborhood, making new friends, decorating her bungalow, watching, and feeding the numerous birds and animals in the area and spending time with Susan and Lauri. She was fortunate to be able to travel to Germany to visit her son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Ruth.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don Haefner; and brothers, Mason Bell, Robert Bell and Frank Bell.
Mary Ellen is survived by her son, Chris Haefner and spouse Ruth, who recently moved from Germany to Texas; daughter, Susan Haefner and spouse Lauri Patrick of Flagstaff; grandson, Drew Haefner of Harker Heights, TX; granddaughter, Lauren Haefner of Little Rock; and sisters Betty Montgomery of Pearland, TX and Amoret Bunn of Alexandria, VA.
A family gathering is planned for the fall in Lewisburg, WV.
Mary Ellen loved to pet the puppies on her walks. The family requests that donations be made in her memory to High Country Humane Society in Flagstaff, AZ. CLICK HERE to see its website.
