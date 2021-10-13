Isaac Shane McGowan, 58, of Magnolia passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado.
Shane was born on January 9, 1963 in El Dorado to the late James McGowan and Martha Paulette (Timmons) Taylor.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Johnny McGowan; and sisters, Susan Griffin and Gina Mitchell.
He is survived by his wife, Dena (Martin) McGowan; and his son, Abrin McGowan, both of Magnolia; stepson, Christopher Howard of Seattle; three step-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.
Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.