Gregory Thomas Wright, 56, of Emerson passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at the Wadley Regional Medical Center in TEXarkana.
Greg was born on January 26, 1966, in Greenville, South Carolina to the late David Lewis and Grace Marie (Moyer) Wright. He was a physical therapist and worked over the years for several regional medical centers in south Arkansas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Martha Wright; and sister, Theresa “Terri” Ann Wright.
Greg is survived by his brother, Brian Joseph Wright of Walkerville; niece, Brianna Wright of Gainesville, FL; and cousin, Stella Edwards of Walkerville.
Interment of ashes will be in the Stewart-Walkerville Cemetery in Emerson.
Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia.
