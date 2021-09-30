Minister Ricardo Lornance Cooper of Dallas entered into eternal rest at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas at 3:40 a.m. Monday, September 20, 2021.
Ricardo was born on January 3, 1976, in Lewisville. He was the son of Kathy Smith and Harold Cooper.
He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Jerline Whitfield and Nancy Satterwhite.
Ricardo was a graduate of Stamps High School Class of 1995. He loved his Stamps Yellowjackets “45” and his Dallas Cowboys. He also loved baseball and basketball. He was also part of the No Violence Organization in Dallas. He was a mentor to a lot of us. He was very much loved and will be missed by many.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories his wife, Angie, of Dallas, TX; his mother, Kathy Smith of Stamps, AR; his father, Harold Cooper of Buckner; four daughters, Alexis, Niyana, Kaya and Shay; four sons, Christian, Cameron, Jarod and Tyrus; sisters, LaShonda, Timica, Erica, Krystal, and Juanita; five brothers, Jamie, Cedrick, Phil, DeMarkus and Ayreon; aunts, Vickie, Pam, Sherry, Christie, Bonnie, Eloise, Everstine, Shirley, and Faye; surviving uncles, Eddie, Jerry, Larry, Rickey, Thomas, and Billy; and a host of cousins, friends, and extended family.
Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021 the Lafayette County Football Field (Keith Stadium) in Stamps. Burial will follow at Lakeside Cemetery in Stamps under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.