Jackie Kim "Jonesie" Jones, 66, of Magnolia passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021 at his home after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
He was born on June 22, 1955 in Magnolia to the late Anthony Robert Jones and Martha Jean (Jones) Jones. He worked in the oilfield for many years, then began trucking, where he was the owner and operator of K and G Transport until his retirement. After retirement he “hauled ash” for Imperial Contracting and Potlatch. In his free time he liked to fish, fish and then fish.
Kim is survived by his wife of 25 years, Gail Jones of Magnolia; her three children, Kim Pipkin and husband Billy of Waldo, Karen Bell and fiancé Mike Criswell and their daughter Emma Lynne Bell of Little Rock, Kristie Pettigrew and husband Al of TexARKana; Kim’s children, Anthony Jones and wife Toby and their son Caleb Jones of Bentonville, Steven Jones and wife Brittany and their children, C.J., Tommy, Avery, Atty, Bella, and Steven Jr. all of Bella Vista; and their mother, Mary Kim Fulton of Rogers; sisters, Pattie Murry and husband Johnnie, and Angie Jones,all of Kilgore, TX, Carol Wallace and husband Steve of Colorado; fur boy baby Duke, and fur girl baby Chloe; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation with the family will begin at 3:30 p.m. Monday, July 19, 2021 at Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery with a graveside service to begin at 4 p.m. with Bro. Danny Bullock officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorials may be made to CCAPS or the American Cancer Society.
Pallbearers will be Glenn Brasher, Ricky Barns, Tommy Cloud, Billy Pipkin, Mike Criswell, and Ricky Price. Honorary pallbearer will be Dale Brasher.
