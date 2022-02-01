Jimmy Askew, 83, of Magnolia passed away Monday, January 31, 2022 at Wentworth Place in Magnolia.
Jimmy was born on December 11, 1938 in Waldo to the late James Henry and Vashti (O’Neal) Askew. He was a retired land surveyor and owned Askew Surveying. He was a member of Central Baptist Church and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Jimmy is survived by his wife of 58 years, Arvia Askew of Magnolia; daughter, Lee Ann Strunk and husband Greg; grandsons, Jackson, Levi, and Cole Strunk, all of Copper Canyon, TX, brothers and sisters-in-law, Joe and Carol Askew of El Dorado, and Bill and Betty Askew of Waldo, and a host of extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at the Waldo Cemetery in Waldo with Bro. Steve Ford officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Memorial donations may be made to Central Baptist Church, 207 West Union, Magnolia, AR 71753.
