Marshall Ray Williams, 80, of Magnolia passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Wentworth Place Griffin House in Magnolia.
Marshall was born June 28, 1942 in Quitman, LA. He was of the Baptist faith. He loved fishing, hunting, wood working and tinkering.
Marshall was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Williams and Addie (Faulk) Williams; and an infant son, Marshall Lee Williams.
Marshall is survived by his wife, Margie Osborne Williams of Midlothian, TX; two children, Mark Williams of Magnolia, and Kristi Williams and spouse Hannah Coleman of Little Rock; stepchildren, Michael Osborne of Texas and Gary Osborne and spouse Bill Grella of Massachusetts; grandchildren, Skyler Osborne, Ian Osborne, Oliver Osborne Grella, and Adelaide Osborne Grella; and two brothers, Robert Williams and Joe Williams.
Visitation with the family will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Lewis Funeral Home.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel with burial will follow at Frazier Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the veterans’ charity of choice.