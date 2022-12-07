Barbara Waller Young, 78, of Emerson passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center in Magnolia.
Barbara was born on March 1, 1944 in Emerson to the late William Albert Crabtree and Rosie Ethyl (Addison) Baker. She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of Christ in Emerson.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bobby Joe Young; sons, Scotty Waller and Johnny Waller; daughter-in-law, Ashley Waller; and sister and brother-in-law, Wanda and Franklin Baker.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Bobbi Waller of Emerson; sons, Billy (Dana) Waller and Jimmy Waller of Emerson; grandsons, Billy Montgomery, Langston (Jenny) Waller, Stryker Waller and Kaden Waller, all of Emerson; granddaughters, Renee Harrell Jordan of Springhill, LA, Kirbi Waller, and Kensley Waller of Emerson; great-granddaughter, Alexia Jordan of Emerson; special niece, Mary Aldridge of Emerson; special friend, Mary Gaines of Emerson; and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, December 9, at the Emerson Presbyterian Cemetery with Lane Jean and Dr. Eric Goble officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Billy Montgomery, Michael Vanderslice, Stryker Waller, Langston Waller, Kaden Waller, and Gerald McDonald. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Waller and Buster Waller.
Memorial donations may be made to the Church of Christ in Emerson.
