Jackie Ray Thompson, 73, of Farmington, formerly of Magnolia, died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, surrounded by his family and Pastor Kirk Shelton.
He was born on December 5, 1948, in Milan, TN, to Floyd William Thompson and Marjorie Helen Barker Thompson. After graduating from Nashville High School, he attended Southern State College before serving in the United States Army National Guard. He married Mary Muncy on April 19, 1968 in Magnolia.
Jackie owned and operated Thompson Motor Company in Magnolia for nearly 20 years. He loved classic cars and to be outdoors, whether that was fishing, hunting, camping with his family, or just meticulously working in his yard. Jackie loved God and his family deeply, and the true joy in his life for the last five years was the blessing of being Paw Paw to his precious granddaughters. They always brought the biggest smile to his face and sparkle in his eyes. He would literally do anything for those girls.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Marjorie Thompson; mother-in-law, Mary Rowe; and brothers-in law, Rusty Marshall and Harold Carter.
Jackie is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary Thompson; daughter, Mandie Byrd and husband Jon, of Farmington; his three granddaughters that were the light of his life, Annabelle Byrd (4), Emilee Raychel Byrd (10 months), and Madeline Byrd (10 months); three sisters, Carol (Marshall) St. Clair and husband Rod of Fayetteville, Bettye Burt and husband Glen of Bryant, and Cathy (Carter) Foster and husband Richard of Mabelvale; sister-in-law, Rita McClure and husband A.C. of TEXarkana; nephews, Rodney Burt and Ryan Mitchell; and nieces. Julie Diamant and Renee Mitchell.
Visitation will be from 5-7:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Nelson-Berna Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Nelson-Berna Funeral Home in Fayetteville with Pastor Kirk Shelton presiding.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Willow Creek NICU - Johnson, Arkansas.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.