Christine “Chris” Beavers Dodson met with Jesus peacefully on Monday, August 28, 2023, at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock at the age of 81.
She was born January 8, 1942 in Camden. Chris dedicated most of her life to service. She served her community by being employed with the U.S. Postal Service and the Hempstead County Tax Collector’s office until she retired. She has lovingly served in many ways at her home church, Unity Baptist Church in Hope. She spent a large part of her life cooking meals and using her vast array of talents to make others feel special. Chris found so much joy in making people happy. Although we are certain she is now with her Savior she will be dearly missed by her many friends and family.
Chris was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Thompson and Mary Catherine (Faulkner) Beavers; husband, J.W. Miller; and brother, Tommy Beavers.
She is survived by her children, John T. Miller of Hope (Amy Michelle), Renee (Wayman) McDonald of De Queen, Sharon (Rodney) Bobo of Hope, and Becky (David) Williams of Hope; sisters, Billie Rae Davidson of Magnet Cove, Willie Mae Davidson of Hot Springs, and Susan Ann Beavers of Willis, TX. She adored being a grandmother to grandchildren, Michael (Melissa) Rogers of El Dorado, Ricky (Whitney) Rogers of Stonewall, LA, Mallory (Brenton) Liles of Shreveport, LA, Brett (Kristin) Jordan of Bossier City, LA, Ashley (Blake) Mhoon of Benton, Hayden (Hayden Brooke) Williams of Nashville, West (Michaela) Miller of Parkers Chapel, Andrew (Brooke) Miller of Hope; and great-grandchildren, Clayton and Sydney Rogers of El Dorado, Parker and Emerson Rogers of Stonewall, J.D. and Kollynn Jordan of Bossier City, Julious T. Miller of Hope, Madalyn Miller of Parkers Chapel, Carter Mhoon of Benton, Cohen Williams of Nashville as well as a host of family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 31, 2023 at the Salem Baptist Church Cemetery in Stephens with Bro. Nick Flowers and Bro. Jay Pollan officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia. A short visitation with the family will follow at Salem Baptist Church. A memorial gathering will follow at 2 p.m. at Unity Baptist Church in Hope.
Pallbearers will be Michael Rogers, Ricky Rogers, Brett Jordan, Hayden Williams, West Miller, Andrew Miller, Blake Mhoon and Brenton Liles.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hope in Action at 606 W. Third St., Hope, AR 71801 or donate non-perishable/paper products directly to their food pantry at the same address. Chris had a passion for preparing meals and enjoyed helping here when she was able. The family would like to thank everyone who thought of her in her final days. Every gift, text, call, visit and prayer was truly appreciated.