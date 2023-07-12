Robert Charles “Bobby” Taylor, 85, of Waldo passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center.0000
Bobby was born May 15, 1938 in Malvern to the late Robert Herschel Taylor and Imogene (Draper) Kelley. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and was a dispatcher for the Alan White Company in Stamps. He was a Baptist and never met a stranger. He loved potting plants, flowers, and old cars.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Hershel Taylor, Imogene Kelley, and her husband C.D. Kelley; brother, William Herschel “Bill”; sisters, Jeanette Sanders and Mary Stiles; nephews, William Howard Taylor and Jacky Stiles; niece, Gina Taylor Mitchell; and special sister-in-law, Paulette Taylor.
Bobby is survived by his brothers, Eddie Kelley and Mike Kelley (Rita) of Waldo, Larry Taylor and Paul Taylor of Arizona; sisters, Betty Stewart and Bobbie Taylor of Arizona; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation with the family will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Lewis Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2023 at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Michael Clark officiating and burial to follow at Waldo City Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Andy Jackson, J.R. Jackson, Corey Kelley, Collin Kelley, Randy Baxley and Dale Ricks.